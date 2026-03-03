Airline ticket prices surge after Gulf closures

+ ↺ − 16 px

Air ticket prices between Asia and Europe have jumped sharply after the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs disrupted one of the world’s busiest transit corridors.

Major Gulf gateways, including Dubai International Airport, have remained closed for several days amid the escalating U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. The shutdown has significantly reduced seat capacity on high-demand routes such as Australia to Europe, where Gulf carriers typically dominate, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Travel agencies report a wave of rebookings as passengers scramble for alternative routes.

Australia’s Flight Centre Travel Group said customer calls have surged by 75% since the crisis began, with travelers rerouting via China, Singapore and North America instead of the Middle East.

Airline websites show limited availability and sharply higher prices on near-term departures to London and other European cities.

Cathay Pacific had no economy seats available on Hong Kong–London flights until March 11, with one-way fares exceeding HK$21,000 before easing later in the month.

Qantas showed no economy availability from Sydney to London on its standard Perth and Singapore routes until mid-March, with alternative routings via Los Angeles or Johannesburg priced significantly higher.

Thai Airways reported Europe-bound flights fully booked as travelers avoid Middle Eastern transit hubs.

Taiwan’s EVA Air said bookings to Europe have surged as passengers seek alternative paths.

China’s Air China showed economy seats largely unavailable on near-term Beijing–London departures, with some remaining business-class fares exceeding 50,000 yuan one-way.

Carriers that operate non-stop Asia–Europe services or can reroute outside restricted airspace may see short-term gains. Airlines such as Singapore Airlines and Turkish Airlines are among those potentially benefiting from passengers shifting away from Gulf-based airlines.

However, alternative flight paths, flying north via the Caucasus and Afghanistan or south through Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Oman, increase flight times and fuel consumption. With oil prices already rising, industry analysts warn that sustained disruption could push fares even higher and pressure airline profitability.

Industry groups say connectivity between Asia and Europe is now operating at a higher cost base, raising concerns that travelers could face elevated prices beyond the immediate crisis.

News.Az