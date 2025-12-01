Airbus says most recalled A320s now updated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airbus said Monday that its fleets are returning to normal operations after the company accelerated software updates across nearly 6,000 A320-family jets, avoiding a prolonged crisis linked to a space-related computer bug.

Dozens of airlines across Asia, Europe, and the United States completed the rapid software retrofit ordered by Airbus and mandated by global regulators, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The action followed the discovery of a vulnerability to solar flares revealed in a recent mid-air incident involving a JetBlue A320.

Airbus, which has faced fewer safety controversies than rival Boeing, noted that the vast majority of the approximately 6,000 affected aircraft have now been modified, with fewer than 100 still requiring updates.

But some require a longer process and Colombia's Avianca continued to halt bookings for dates until December 8. JetBlue (JBLU.O) said it would cancel 20 flights for Monday.

Sources familiar with the matter said the unprecedented decision to recall about half the A320-family fleet was taken shortly after the possible but unproven link to a drop in altitude on the JetBlue jet emerged late last week.

Shares in Airbus were down 3% after hitting their lowest since October 15, although analysts said the financial impact may be limited. Thales, which supplies the flight computers, lost 2%.

