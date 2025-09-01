News.az
Tag:
Asian Shares
Asian shares mostly lower following Wall Street losses
06 Feb 2026-10:07
Asian shares slip; Nikkei hit by rising yen
26 Jan 2026-10:52
Asian shares climb as Japan’s Nikkei hits record
13 Jan 2026-09:31
Asian shares rise as Wall Street gains; oil retreats
06 Jan 2026-10:12
Asian shares mixed as Taiwan tensions weigh on markets
29 Dec 2025-10:59
Asian shares mixed as gold, silver hit record highs
26 Dec 2025-10:14
Asia shares rise on Nvidia-led AI stock rally
22 Dec 2025-10:22
Asian shares fall ahead of US jobs report
16 Dec 2025-10:17
Asian shares fall after Wall Street’s worst day in weeks
15 Dec 2025-09:46
Asian shares firm as Fed cut bets lift sentiment
28 Nov 2025-10:15
