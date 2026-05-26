Asia shares mixed as Kospi surges to all-time high

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Asia-Pacific markets ended Tuesday’s session mixed, with South Korea’s Kospi leading regional gains after reaching a fresh record, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

South Korea’s Kospi closed 2.55% higher at 8,047.51, after touching an all-time intraday high of 8,131.15.

The small-cap Kosdaq also posted gains, ending the day up 0.98%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the session 0.25% lower at 64,996.09 amid profit-taking. The broader Topix also edged down slightly to 3,938.46. The Nikkei 225 had crossed the 65,000 level for the first time on Monday during holiday-thinned trading in Asia.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.39% to close at 8,657.80.

In China, the CSI 300 rose 0.53% to 4,947.85, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded flat in volatile conditions following a public holiday on Monday.

India’s Nifty 50 slipped 0.23%, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.28%.

News.Az