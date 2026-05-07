Tech-driven rally pushes Japan's Nikkei sharply higher

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nikkei stock index briefly surged more than 6 percent on Thursday, driven by continued buying of heavyweight technology shares and broader market gains on optimism surrounding a potential peace deal between the United States and Iran, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

At 2:31 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average was up 3,577.48 points, or 6.01 percent, compared with Friday’s close, reaching 63,090.60. The broader Topix index also advanced, rising 132.14 points, or 3.54 percent, to 3,860.87.

Japanese markets had been closed from Monday through Wednesday due to public holidays.

Investor sentiment was boosted by a report from U.S. online news outlet Axios, which stated that the US and Iran are working on a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war and establishing a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, according to dealers.

The rally was further supported by gains in heavyweight technology stocks, following a strong performance on the U.S. tech-focused Nasdaq index, which closed at a record high on the back of favorable earnings results.

News.Az