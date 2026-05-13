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Bahamian Waters
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Bahamian Waters
Ten rescued after small plane crashes off Florida coast -
VIDEO
Ten people have been rescued after a small aircraft crashed in Bahamian waters off the coast of Florida, according to officials in the Bahamas.
13 May 2026-14:54
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