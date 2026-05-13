Ten rescued after small plane crashes off Florida coast - VIDEO

Authorities said the pilot declared an emergency before communication with the aircraft was lost. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority in the Bahamas confirmed that search and rescue operations were launched immediately, with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple Bahamian agencies, News.Az reports, citing The Associated Press.

The crash occurred about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Florida’s Vero Beach Regional Airport at approximately 12:05 p.m., according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The Beechcraft 300 King Air turboprop had departed from Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas and was en route to Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport when the incident occurred.

The U.S. Coast Guard deployed a C-27 aircraft to assist in locating the downed plane. All 10 people on board were recovered and transported for medical evaluation, officials said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. The FAA said it will carry out an investigation into the incident.