News
Bashar Al-assad
Tag:
Bashar Al-assad
France issues new arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad
23 Oct 2025-17:55
Bashar al-Assad survives alleged poisoning attempt in Russia
02 Oct 2025-11:43
France’s top court cancels arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad
25 Jul 2025-21:39
Syrian leader reportedly held secret talks with Israeli officials in UAE amid normalization push
02 Jul 2025-15:57
Syrian security forces detain cousin of ousted leader Assad
21 Jun 2025-15:39
EU launches aid drive for Syria after Assad
17 Mar 2025-18:57
Syria in the context of the New Middle East
03 Mar 2025-07:42
Will Russia be able to keep its military bases in Syria?
30 Jan 2025-08:47
French court issues new arrest warrant for Bashar Al-Assad
21 Jan 2025-23:54
Kremlin denies reports of Bashar al-Assad's wife seeking divorce, returning to UK
23 Dec 2024-16:16
