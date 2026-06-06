Lebanese army officer, soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike
Several Lebanese soldiers, including a senior officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army announced on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.
According to the army, the strike took place on the Khardali-Nabatieh road. In a statement posted on X, the army did not specify the total number of soldiers killed in the attack.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency informed that a Lebanese Army officer with the rank of brigadier general and his driver were killed when an airstrike hit their four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Khardali-Jarmaq road in the Nabatieh region.
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The Israeli military has continued carrying out attacks in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that remains in effect, as diplomatic efforts continue to maintain the truce and prevent a further escalation of tensions.
Since March 2, more than 3,550 people have been killed and over 10,800 others injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials.
By Nijat Babayev