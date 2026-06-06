Lebanese army officer, soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike

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Several Lebanese soldiers, including a senior officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army announced on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

According to the army, the strike took place on the Khardali-Nabatieh road. In a statement posted on X, the army did not specify the total number of soldiers killed in the attack.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency informed that a Lebanese Army officer with the rank of brigadier general and his driver were killed when an airstrike hit their four-wheel-drive vehicle on the Khardali-Jarmaq road in the Nabatieh region.

The Israeli military has continued carrying out attacks in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that remains in effect, as diplomatic efforts continue to maintain the truce and prevent a further escalation of tensions.

Since March 2, more than 3,550 people have been killed and over 10,800 others injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials.

News.Az