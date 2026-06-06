Kuwaiti TV presenter sentenced to three years over pro-Iran posts

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Kuwaiti authorities have sentenced a state television presenter to three years in prison after she was found guilty of posting content on social media in support of Iran’s retaliatory operations following US-Israeli strikes, according to Iranian media.

The presenter, identified as Kuwaiti-born Zainab Dashti, was convicted after officials deemed her online posts to be pro-Iran, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Press TV.

Kuwait’s Court of Appeals has since upheld the ruling.

According to Press TV, the case has become one of the most widely discussed media trials in Kuwait in recent months.

It has also drawn attention from human rights activists and pro-democracy campaigners, who point to what they describe as tightening restrictions on journalists and political expression in the country.

News.Az