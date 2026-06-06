IRGC claims strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain amid drone attacks

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said it targeted US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain in response to what it described as recent American drone strikes on Iranian territory.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the IRGC said that at around 1:30 am four oil tankers it described as “violating” attempted to leave the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and in defiance of repeated warnings from the IRGC Navy, allegedly under US direction, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s Press TV.

The IRGC said one of the vessels was intercepted and stopped, while the others turned back after warnings.

It added that at around 2:30 am US drones struck telecommunications infrastructure on Qeshm Island and near Sirik, hitting two communication masts.

In response, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched ballistic missiles towards what it described as US air bases in Kuwait, including Al Udeid Air Base, and facilities linked to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

The IRGC warned the “aggressive enemy” that further action would trigger a broader response, adding: “You will be responsible for the consequences of the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz to the export of your oil and gas.”

Earlier, US Central Command said in a post on X that its forces had shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz. It said the drones posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic and that US forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island in what it described as self-defence against “unjustified Iranian aggression”.

An IRIB reporter in Sirik also reported hearing multiple explosions around 2:30 am on Saturday.

News.Az