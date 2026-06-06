Israeli forces infiltrate Golan villages, detains Syrian citizen

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Israeli military vehicles infiltrated the occupied Golan Heights overnight and detained a Syrian citizen from a farm near the village of Saida in the southern countryside of Quneitra, News.Az reports, citing SANA.

The agency said an Israeli force of four vehicles entered the Abu Madhara farm west of Saida after midnight, raided a house, and took the unidentified citizen into occupied territory.

No reason for the detention was given.

In a separate incursion early Saturday, another four-vehicle Israeli force entered the village of al-Usha, also in the southern Quneitra countryside, and searched several homes before withdrawing, SANA said.

News.Az