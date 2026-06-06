Kuwait resumes air traffic after brief suspension over Iranian attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kuwait’s air traffic resumed on Saturday after being temporarily suspended following Iranian attacks, the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Directorate said on the same day, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“Air traffic has resumed since 6:15 am (0315 GMT), following coordination with the relevant authorities and confirmation of stability and the removal of danger after the country was subjected to attacks” by Tehran, the directorate said in a statement.

Earlier, the authority stated that “the Kuwaiti airspace was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure,” adding that 11 flights operated by Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways were diverted to nearby airports.

Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti officials said the country’s air defenses were responding to “hostile missile and drone threats” launched by Iran.

News.Az