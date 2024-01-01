- News
- Benue
Tag:
Benue
-
Gunmen have abducted secondary school students and other travellers in Nigeria’s Benue state while they were travelling to sit university entrance examinations, authorities said, in the latest attack highlighting persistent insecurity in the region.17 Apr 2026-11:10
-
-
At least six bodies have been recovered after gunmen attacked farmland in central Nigeria's Benue State, the police said on Saturday.14 Mar 2026-22:12
-
-
Nigeria’s police have arrested six suspects following a deadly ambush that killed three officers and left seven others missing in Benue State.22 Sep 2025-14:17
-
-
Multiple attacks by gunmen in central Nigeria's Benue State left at least 23 people dead, a Red Cross official said Sunday, as the region continues to see violence linked to land use and ethnic and religious tensions.12 May 2025-10:26
-
-
At least 10 people were killed when a boat capsized on the Benue River in central Nigeria, according to Benue State police spokesperson Catherine Anene on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Reuters.16 Dec 2024-01:00
-