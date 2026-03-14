6 killed in central Nigeria attack: police

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At least six bodies have been recovered after gunmen attacked farmland in central Nigeria's Benue State, the police said on Saturday.

Edet Udeme, a spokesperson for the Benue State police, said in a statement that the victims, identified as cashew farmers from three communities in the Apa local government area, were working on their farms when the attackers struck and fled into a nearby forest on Friday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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A joint security team, supported by youth volunteers, later conducted a search and rescue operation, during which six bodies have been recovered so far, Udeme said.

The police have intensified patrols in the area to track down and apprehend those responsible for the attack, she added.

News.Az