Nigeria: Six arrested after deadly ambush on police in Benue State

Nigeria: Six arrested after deadly ambush on police in Benue State

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nigeria’s police have arrested six suspects following a deadly ambush that killed three officers and left seven others missing in Benue State.

The attack occurred on Friday in Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area, when suspected armed herdsmen and local militias opened fire on police tactical teams deployed to the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Police spokespersons confirmed that a search-and-rescue mission is underway for the missing officers. The suspects are currently in custody.

Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun condemned the assault as “cruel, unwarranted, and an affront on the good people of Benue State.” Local authorities reported that the attackers also destroyed two police vehicles and stole several motorcycles.

Benue lies in Nigeria’s Middle Belt, a region frequently hit by violent clashes between herders and farming communities over land and grazing routes. The police said additional tactical units have been deployed to restore order and track down those responsible.

News.Az