Gunmen kidnap students heading to exams in Nigeria

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Gunmen have abducted secondary school students and other travellers in Nigeria’s Benue state while they were travelling to sit university entrance examinations, authorities said, in the latest attack highlighting persistent insecurity in the region.

The incident occurred along the Makurdi–Otukpo road, where armed attackers stopped vehicles and took an unspecified number of people. Local media reports suggest around 17 students may be missing, though officials have not confirmed the figure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Benue state governor Hyacinth Alia described the attack as a “cowardly act” and said security agencies have launched search-and-rescue operations to locate the victims.

He said authorities have been instructed to make “no effort spared” in recovering those abducted.

The victims were reportedly students heading to take university entrance examinations, making the attack the latest in a pattern of kidnappings that frequently disrupt education and travel across parts of Nigeria.

Armed gangs and militant groups often target highways, rural communities and schools, exploiting gaps in security coverage.

Nigeria continues to face widespread kidnapping incidents despite repeated government pledges to curb the crisis. Attacks have affected both students and civilians, contributing to fear among travellers and families.

Authorities have not identified the perpetrators of the latest abduction.

The incident underscores the continuing security challenges in central Nigeria, where road travel remains particularly vulnerable to armed attacks.

News.Az