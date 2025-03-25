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Black House
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The Louisiana State Senate has voted 27–10 to pass a controversial new congressional map that eliminates one of the state's two majority-Black House districts. If the redrawn boundaries clear the State House, the map is highly anticipated to secure a dominant 5–1 congressional majority for Louisiana Republicans.15 May 2026-14:45
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The Pentagon raised significant concerns about an aviation safety bill set to be taken up later on Monday by the U.S. House of Representatives, saying it could create "significant unresolved budgetary burdens and operational security risks affecting national defense activities."23 Feb 2026-23:56
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The White House said Tuesday that both Ukraine and Russia have agreed in principle to stop using force in the Black Sea, though the Kremlin has stated that there are several conditions that must be met before the deal can be implemented.25 Mar 2025-22:59
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