Ex-US senator Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery case

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife, Nadine, arrive for a court appearance at Manhattan federal court on Sept. 27. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images file

Nadine Menendez, the wife of former US Senator Bob Menendez, was found guilty Monday of helping her husband take bribes in exchange for political favors.

A federal jury in New York City convicted Menendez on charges including bribery, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. The case involved nearly $1 million in cash, gold bars and a luxury vehicle, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prosecutors said Menendez worked closely with her husband to arrange meetings and deals with individuals who were seeking help from the senator. She was accused of collecting payments and trying to hide the scheme.

Media reports said the prosecutors told the court that "it was a clear case of corruption," adding that she knew her actions were illegal but went ahead anyway.

She now faces a possible sentence of several years in prison on June 12.

Bob Menendez, a longtime Democratic senator from New Jersey, was sentenced in January this year to 11 years in federal prison on bribery, extortion and corruption charges.

A federal jury in New York found him guilty last July of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

News.Az