News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
13.1°C
55.6°F
Feels like:
9.5°C
9.5°F
| Clear
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Cargo Ships
Tag:
Cargo Ships
Hormuz standoff strands 20,000 seafarers on cargo ships
Thousands of seafarers are stranded as the conflict in Iran has closed down much of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global oil and gas trade and raising concerns about safety.
27 Apr 2026-19:47
Transportation revolution in China
By Samir Muradov
25 Aug 2024-12:31
Latest News
Train crash near Jakarta, Indonesia, sparks fears of casualties
Germany's Merz says Iran is humiliating the US
Hormuz standoff strands 20,000 seafarers on cargo ships
Samsung pulls out of China’s appliance, TV sales this year
Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship for backing Iranian attacks
First convictions in Taiwan for leaking chipmaking secrets
Bennett and Lapid unite parties to challenge Netanyahu
Lawmakers to vote on probing Starmer's Mandelson hire
Philippines allows seafarers in war zones, no ban
Iran FM meets Putin in St Petersburg, highlights strategic ties with Russia
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31