China Consumer

By Asif Aydinli



On August 12, 2024, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released its monthly report, revising downward its forecasts for global oil demand growth for 2024 and 2025. This adjustment reflects changing economic conditions and updated data on the state of the oil market, highlighting the increasing uncertainty and complexity of predicting future trends in the global energy landscape.

14 Aug 2024-11:17