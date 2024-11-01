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China Consumer
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A new report suggesting that Samsung Electronics may discontinue sales of home appliances and televisions in China has triggered intense discussion across global technology and business circles.27 Apr 2026-21:13
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From April 13 to 18, the upcoming China International Consumer Products Expo in south China’s Hainan Province will bring together more than 3,400 brands from around 60 countries and regions.10 Apr 2026-21:39
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Tesla's retail sales in China saw a month-over-month increase in March, but a decline compared to the same period last year. As a result, Tesla's stock dropped about 1.5% on Thursday morning.09 Apr 2026-19:20
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By Asif Aydinli
On August 12, 2024, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released its monthly report, revising downward its forecasts for global oil demand growth for 2024 and 2025. This adjustment reflects changing economic conditions and updated data on the state of the oil market, highlighting the increasing uncertainty and complexity of predicting future trends in the global energy landscape.14 Aug 2024-11:17
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