Chinese Military Band

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Rosenberg: Putin enjoys Xi's Chinese welcome but heads home without pipeline deal
For a moment you could have mistaken Beijing for Moscow.
20 May 2026-21:12
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Rosenberg: Putin enjoys Xi's Chinese welcome but heads home without pipeline deal
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