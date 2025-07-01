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Chip-making Deal
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Apple and Intel have reportedly reached a preliminary deal for Intel to produce certain chips used in Apple devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.08 May 2026-21:44
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Meta Platforms has struck a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deal with Amazon Web Services to use its in-house Graviton central processing unit (CPU) chips, marking a significant expansion of Meta’s AI infrastructure strategy.24 Apr 2026-16:15
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OpenAI is set to spend more than $20 billion on AI chips from startup Cerebras Systems over the next three years, in a deal that could also give the ChatGPT maker a significant ownership stake in the company, according to a report by The Information.17 Apr 2026-09:07
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Meta will buy up to 6 gigawatts of computing power from AMD and also get warrants to buy up to 160 million AMD shares, which equates to roughly 10% of the company, for $0.01 apiece.24 Feb 2026-21:29
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Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Tuesday it has agreed to sell up to $60 billion worth of artificial intelligence chips to Meta Platforms over five years, in a landmark deal that also gives the Facebook parent the option to purchase as much as a 10% stake in the chipmaker.24 Feb 2026-16:21
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Wall Street was poised for a subdued start Monday as major semiconductor stocks declined ahead of a key tariff deadline tied to a recent trade policy shift with China.11 Aug 2025-17:37
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