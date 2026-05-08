Apple, Intel strike preliminary chip deal: WSJ

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Apple and Intel have reportedly reached a preliminary deal for Intel to produce certain chips used in Apple devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The companies had been engaged ​in intensive talks for more than a year, ⁠and they hammered out a formal deal ​in recent months, the report said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Apple shares were ​up about 2%, while Intel's stock extended gains and was last up about 14%.

The potential move could be ​a major win for Intel, which has been ​trying to revitalize its chip manufacturing business and become a ‌serious ⁠player in the booming chipmaking industry.

Last month, Intel also partnered with Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX to make processors for his Terafab project to ​power the ​billionaire's AI ⁠and robotics ambitions.

It is unclear which Apple products Intel would make chips ​for, according to the report. The ​companies ⁠did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg News reported that Apple ⁠had held ​exploratory discussions about using ​Intel and Samsung to produce main processors for its devices.

News.Az