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Chip Giants
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Sam Konrad's stocks are having a fantastic year, thanks to AI-fueled rallies in Taiwan and South Korea, but his fund is so top heavy with winners, he now needs to ditch his best performers.08 Jun 2026-09:39
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TSMC (2330.TW) has pitched U.S. chip designers Nvidia (NVDA.O), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) and Broadcom (AVGO.O) about taking stakes in a joint venture that would operate Intel's (INTC.O) factories, according to four sources familiar with the matter.12 Mar 2025-11:01
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