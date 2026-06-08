Strong geomagnetic storm expected from June 8 to 10

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A strong geomagnetic storm is expected to affect Earth between June 8 and 10, according to the Nasreddin Tusi Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.

The observatory reported that increased geomagnetic activity is forecast throughout the three day period. Geomagnetic storms are caused by disturbances in Earth's magnetic field resulting from solar activity, News.az reports.

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Experts continue to monitor the situation and advise that the storm may have an impact on satellite communications, navigation systems and radio signals.

News.Az