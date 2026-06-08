Taiwan condemns China Coast Guard patrols as provocative act near eastern waters

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Taiwan’s Defence Minister Wellington Koo has described Chinese Coast Guard patrols east of Taiwan as a “provocative act,” saying the military will closely coordinate with the island’s Coast Guard in responding to the situation.

The remarks came on Monday amid heightened tensions in the region. The development follows China’s reaction to recent maritime discussions between Japan and the Philippines on delimiting their sea boundaries, a move Beijing views as affecting waters near Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing Out Look India.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has increased its maritime and military activity around the island.

Chinese state media reported that Coast Guard vessels were deployed on Saturday to conduct what it called a “special maritime law-enforcement operation” in waters east of Taiwan. Taiwan’s Coast Guard said it dispatched its own ships, claiming the Chinese vessels were later “expelled” from restricted areas.

Koo told parliament that the operations amounted to both provocation and “cognitive warfare,” accusing China of attempting to assert control over Taiwan’s eastern waters. He said Taiwan would strengthen intelligence sharing and operational coordination between its military and Coast Guard forces.

Chinese media later released footage of a Coast Guard officer warning Taiwanese forces that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of “one China.” Taiwan said the Chinese vessels had left its waters early Monday and moved eastward.

Taiwanese officials described the activity as part of a broader pattern of escalating pressure, including operations near Taiwan-controlled islands and the presence of Chinese naval and air forces operating in surrounding waters. China has continued regular military deployments near Taiwan and has not ruled out the use of force in pursuit of its territorial claims.

News.Az