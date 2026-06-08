Pashinyan says “Tripartite War Party” defeated after Armenia elections

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Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the “tripartite war party” had been “crushed” following Armenia’s parliamentary elections, as he congratulated citizens on what he described as a vote for peace and statehood.

He made the remarks during a parliamentary session reviewing his administration’s 2025 budget report, News.Az reports, citing Armen Press.

Pashinyan said voters had chosen to defend independence and the future of the Republic of Armenia, adding that his Civil Contract party would form the next government with a parliamentary majority. He also declared that the Strong Armenia bloc, the Armenia Alliance, and the Prosperous Armenia party had been politically defeated, describing them collectively as a “tripartite war party.”

He said the political outcome reflected a clear public mandate and added that the opposition forces he grouped under that label should be removed from Armenia’s political system through decisive action by the governing majority.

According to preliminary results published by the Central Electoral Commission, Civil Contract led the vote with 727,160 ballots, or 49.81 percent. Strong Armenia followed with 340,062 votes, or 23.29 percent, while the Armenia Alliance received 145,097 votes, or 9.94 percent. Prosperous Armenia passed the electoral threshold with 58,368 votes, or 4 percent, securing representation in parliament.

News.Az