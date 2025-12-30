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Collide
Train crash near Jakarta, Indonesia, sparks fears of casualties
Two trains collided outside Jakarta late on Monday, according to the state-owned KAI rail company, with victims at the scene and evacuation efforts currently underway.
27 Apr 2026-20:07
Two cable cars collide in Italy, 4 injured, hundreds stranded
30 Dec 2025-19:29
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