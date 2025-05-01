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Correspondents
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US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely to be linked to the conflict.26 Apr 2026-09:54
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The man suspected of opening fire at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Saturday night worked as a teacher and video game developer from Southern California, according to public records.26 Apr 2026-09:32
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A man armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives rushed a Secret Service checkpoint outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night, exchanging gunfire with law enforcement before being subdued, officials said.26 Apr 2026-08:41
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A shooting incident disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington.26 Apr 2026-08:39
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Trump confirmed the shooter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner is in custody26 Apr 2026-08:20
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