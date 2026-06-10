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Nigeria’s conflict-hit Borno state battles cholera outbreak that has killed 74

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Nigeria’s conflict-hit Borno state battles cholera outbreak that has killed 74
Photo: CNN

A cholera outbreak in northeastern Nigeria has killed 74 people and infected more than 7,000 others since it started in early May, medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The outbreak, reported in 14 of Borno state’s 27 local governments, is unfolding in communities with health systems made fragile by nearly two decades of violent extremism from the Boko Haram insurgent group.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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