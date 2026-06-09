France condemns rising violence against Christians in Jerusalem

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French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has strongly condemned the escalating wave of violence, intimidation, and attacks targeting Christian communities, institutional buildings, and places of worship across Israel and occupied East Jerusalem.

The condemnation follows a high-profile meeting between Barrot and the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa. The talks were strategically scheduled ahead of a major diplomatic summit in Paris, which will bring together Israeli and Palestinian civil society representatives to discuss practical pathways toward a sustainable two-state solution, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During their meeting, Barrot stressed the critical importance of preserving the historical status quo of Jerusalem’s sacred sites, framing it as an indispensable requirement for maintaining regional stability. He firmly reiterated France's long-standing diplomatic commitment to safeguarding the Christian presence in the Holy Land, while advocating for broader religious pluralism and absolute freedom of worship throughout the Middle East.

Turning their focus toward ongoing humanitarian crises, Barrot and Cardinal Pizzaballa reviewed the precarious living conditions of the small Christian population remaining inside the Gaza Strip. Barrot emphasized the severe urgency of solidifying an effective ceasefire, securing unhindered humanitarian supply corridors, and establishing long-term reconstruction funds.

To expand on these efforts, Barrot announced a new joint initiative with the Latin Patriarchate specifically designed to rebuild and relaunch Christian educational infrastructure and services inside Gaza. He added that France will continue providing targeted financial and political resources to protect critical schools, hospitals, and local cultural heritage projects across the region.

You can watch the French Foreign Minister's address to get additional context on France's diplomatic engagement with local peacebuilders and its overarching strategy regarding the two-state solution framework.

News.Az