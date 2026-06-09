US seeks stricter Ebola travel measures before World Cup

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The Trump administration has urged European countries to adopt travel restrictions similar to those imposed by Washington on individuals recently present in Central African nations affected by the Ebola outbreak, aiming to prevent the virus’s spread during the World Cup, according to officials and sources.

The U.S. on June 1 issued a demarche — a formal diplomatic statement of concern — urging European countries to implement travel restrictions related to the outbreak, a European Union diplomat based in Africa and a second source familiar with the matter said. The diplomat said EU states had not responded, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ⁠last month issued an order barring noncitizens who have been in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan in the previous 21 days from entering the U.S. Americans were told to go through select airports for screenings.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Ebola must not be allowed to enter the U.S., and the administration's efforts have focused on keeping anyone potentially exposed to the virus overseas, even though the country has facilities equipped to treat Ebola cases while containing the spread of the virus.

A State Department official said the travel restrictions, combined with funding U.S. pledges for the Ebola response, showed Washington had "stepped up" to protect Americans from the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola that the World Health Organization has declared an emergency of international concern.

News.Az