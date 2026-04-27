County Ass

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Night of terror in North Texas: 135 mph tornado leaves path of death and destruction northwest of Fort Worth -
VIDEO
A tornado-producing thunderstorm left at least two people dead in northern Texas and displaced at least 20 families, with many homes sustaining major damage, authorities said Sunday.
27 Apr 2026-08:50
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