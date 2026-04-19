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Dark Knight
Tag:
Dark Knight
Game of thrones legend Charles dance rumored to join The batman part II
The shadows of Gotham are lengthening as anticipation builds for Matt reeves’ highly anticipated sequel, The batman part II.
19 Apr 2026-13:26
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