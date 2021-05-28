News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Djokovic
Tag:
Djokovic
US Open final set: Alcaraz to face Sinner after Djokovic defeat
06 Sep 2025-14:14
US Open: Novak Djokovic sets new record to reach quarterfinals
01 Sep 2025-11:40
Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic reaches record 14th semifinal, sets up blockbuster clash with World no. 1 sinner
10 Jul 2025-13:08
Murray to coach Djokovic at Australian Open
23 Nov 2024-21:59
Medvedev shocks Djokovic to win 2021 US Open
13 Sep 2021-09:41
Novak Djokovic wins his 6th Wimbledon championship title
12 Jul 2021-15:09
Nadal, Federer and Djokovic drawn in same half of French Open
28 May 2021-16:36
Latest News
How Italy welcomed the world as Milan–Cortina Games began
India, U.S. announce framework for interim trade agreement
State Department: Vance's visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan will take place from February 9 to 11
Alleged mastermind among four arrested after Pakistan mosque blast
What comes next after U.S.–Iran nuclear talks? - INTERVIEW
World No.1 Wang to meet teenager Chang in semifinals at Asian Cup
Why all eyes are on Bangladesh ahead of the February 12 vote
Minibus crash kills 12 in northeastern Afghanistan
Thailand ready for Sunday general election with tightened security
Why did Japan actually call snap parliamentary elections?
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31