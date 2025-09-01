US Open: Novak Djokovic sets new record to reach quarterfinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the age of 38, Novak Djokovic made history with a commanding 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the US Open quarterfinals, becoming the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single season.

The win also marks Djokovic’s 64th Grand Slam quarterfinal, extending his record, while keeping alive his pursuit of a 25th major title, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, the triumph came at a personal cost, coinciding with his daughter’s birthday. “She was not very happy about it, me being absent from the birthday party,” Djokovic said. “I’ll send some nice presents, as well, nice surprises for her birthday party.”

The fourth-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium was a showcase of experience over power. Djokovic broke Struff’s serve six times and served 12 aces, winning 79% of first-serve points to neutralize the German’s biggest weapon. Struff, ranked 144th, had reached the round after defeating two seeded players, Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe, but could not challenge Djokovic’s dominance.

The match, lasting 109 minutes, was the oldest US Open men’s singles match in the fourth round or later in the professional era, with the combined age of the players totaling 73 years and 60 days. Djokovic required brief physiotherapy treatment on his right shoulder and forearm but showed no serious concern.

Looking ahead, Djokovic faces Taylor Fritz, the 2024 US Open runner-up, in the quarterfinals. “For me, last couple of years, I learned one thing: right now, is to take really one match at a time,” he said, staying focused on the immediate challenge rather than potential semifinals against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

