US Open final set: Alcaraz to face Sinner after Djokovic defeat

Carlos Alcaraz booked his spot in the US Open final with a commanding 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday. The second-seeded Spaniard thrilled the packed crowd with precise shot-making, extending his unbeaten run in New York.

Alcaraz, who won his fifth Grand Slam title at Roland Garros this year and was runner-up at Wimbledon, highlighted the challenge of maintaining consistency against a legend like Djokovic. Despite the Serb’s experience, physical wear and tear showed, and Alcaraz capitalized on key moments, including crucial breaks and unreturnable serves, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Facing him is not easy. I’m thinking about the legend and what he has achieved in his career. It makes the match even tougher,” Alcaraz said.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame a spirited challenge from 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second semifinal. The Italian world No. 1 faced some resistance but rallied to secure his third consecutive major final against Alcaraz, continuing one of tennis’ most compelling rivalries.

“Sunday is a very special day and an amazing final again,” Sinner said. “Our rivalry started here in 2022, and we are two different players now with different confidence.”

The stage is set for a blockbuster US Open men’s final on Sunday, as Alcaraz and Sinner clash for the third consecutive Grand Slam showdown. Sinner is chasing his fifth career major, having already won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season.

