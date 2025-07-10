Wimbledon 2025: Djokovic reaches record 14th semifinal, sets up blockbuster clash with World no. 1 sinner

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novak Djokovic continues to make history at Wimbledon.

The 38-year-old Serbian star booked his place in a record 14th Wimbledon semifinal on Wednesday, overcoming a shaky start and a nasty fall to defeat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Djokovic now sets up a high-stakes semifinal clash with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, a rematch of their French Open duel last month.

Djokovic took a spill on his second match point, slipping into the splits and landing face-first on Centre Court. “It was nasty, it was awkward,” he admitted afterward, joking despite the moment’s scare. “I’ll feel the real impact tomorrow. Hopefully not too bad.”

Despite that fall, and some early frustrations, including smashing his shoe with his racket and battling the glaring sun, the seven-time Wimbledon champion displayed his usual grit. He fired 13 aces, held 19 of 21 service games, and limited unforced errors, eventually taming the 23-year-old Cobolli, who was playing his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Next up is Sinner, the rising Italian star who looked rock-solid despite concerns over a sore elbow. The 23-year-old dispatched American Ben Shelton in straight sets, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4, showcasing blistering serves and powerful forehands. Sinner wore a white sleeve with visible tape, but showed no signs of discomfort on the court.

“It’s going to take the best of me to beat Jannik,” said Djokovic, who trails 0-4 in their last meetings — though he’s beaten Sinner twice at Wimbledon (2022 QF, 2023 SF).

The winner of their semifinal could face either Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, or Taylor Fritz, the surprise American semifinalist, in Sunday’s final.

Meanwhile, the women’s semifinals take place Thursday: Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova, and Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic.

As Djokovic chases a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and eighth Wimbledon crown, all eyes will be on Friday’s much-anticipated clash with Sinner, a generational battle of endurance, experience, and ambition on the sport’s grandest stage.

News.Az