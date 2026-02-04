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- Emergency Evacuation
Tag:
Emergency Evacuation
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Authorities reported on Tuesday that torrential rains caused severe flooding in central China’s Hunan Province, resulting in four deaths and one person missing.19 May 2026-20:41
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Six passengers were injured and hospitalized after a Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday.26 Apr 2026-08:14
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A state of emergency has been declared across parts of the North Island, New Zealand as residents prepare for the arrival of Cyclone Vaianu, with authorities warning of destructive winds, heavy rainfall, and widespread disruption.11 Apr 2026-12:47
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A major fire has severely damaged the historic Teatro Sannazaro in central Naples, forcing evacuations and leaving several people treated for smoke inhalation.17 Feb 2026-14:18
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A bushfire is threatening properties south of Seymour in central Victoria, Australia, as hot and gusty weather conditions grip much of the state.17 Feb 2026-10:24
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Authorities have closed roads and ordered evacuations as an out-of-control bushfire threatens lives and homes in the Perth Hills, Australia.06 Feb 2026-12:12
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Emergency crews fought a fire late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pennsylvania, evacuating patients as flames spread through part of the facility, officials said.05 Feb 2026-11:26
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Residents and visitors along the southwest coast of Western Australia were ordered on Wednesday evening to evacuate as a nearby bushfire posed a serious threat.04 Feb 2026-15:42
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