News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
5.3°C
41.5°F
Feels like:
-0.1°C
-0.1°F
| Partly cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Emission
Tag:
Emission
Carbon permit prices drop after Merz calls for emission trading reform
13 Feb 2026-20:01
Shell forecasts 60% increase in global LNG demand by 2040
25 Feb 2025-16:16
Toyota’s Hino Motors to pay $1.6B after pleading guilty to emissions deception
17 Jan 2025-14:24
Norway to launch world's first CO2 storage service
26 Sep 2024-11:30
EU countries poised to approve 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars
28 Mar 2023-00:08
Israel to cut 85% of emissions by mid-century
26 Jul 2021-10:49
Climate change: Ban all gas boilers from 2025 to reach net-zero
18 May 2021-14:14
China emissions exceed all developed nations combined - report
07 May 2021-12:00
Japan strengthens 2030 emissions cut target
22 Apr 2021-16:46
Europe clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts
21 Apr 2021-20:21
Latest News
Who convinced Trump to start a war with Iran?
Aftermath of Iran’s tit-for-tat attack on Tel Aviv -
PHOTOS
How will the
Israel-US-Iran war
reshape the
cryptocurrency market
Iran is divided: Khamenei's supporters and opponents take to the streets
It has become known who will lead Iran
Thousands flood Isfahan after Khamenei’s death - VIDEO
Iranian security chief issues fiery threat after losses
-VIDEO
IRGC announces new commander-in-chief
Iran hits Manama
What happened on the first day of Operation Rising Lion?
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31