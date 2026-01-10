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Escort
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The U.S. Navy has reportedly resumed escorting commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz after recent U.S. strikes on Iran, according to a report published on Tuesday.26 May 2026-20:20
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The Kremlin said it has the right to protect its maritime assets, describing recent Western actions at sea as “piracy,” after a report that a Russian naval vessel escorted sanctioned tankers through waters near the United Kingdom.09 Apr 2026-13:49
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Daniel Stern, the actor best known for playing Marv in the classic Home Alone films, was issued a citation in California last month for allegedly attempting to hire an escort, according to U.S. media reports.10 Jan 2026-09:23
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