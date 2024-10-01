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Etf Market
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Crypto trading firm FalconX announced on Wednesday that it will acquire crypto investment manager 21shares as part of its push into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.22 Oct 2025-17:41
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For crypto investors, Solana has long been celebrated for its high-speed network, while Polkadot has attracted attention for its interoperability and unique parachain architecture. Both projects have delivered innovation, yet investors have also faced challenges: Solana’s network congestion and outages can slow transactions, while Polkadot’s complex ecosystem can be difficult to navigate for newcomers. Many investors now seek a project that combines growth potential, accessibility, and real-world utility. BlockchainFX (BFX) is emerging as that opportunity, with a presale surpassing $8.5 million and a growing suite of integrated features that position it as one of the best cryptos to buy today.02 Oct 2025-13:37
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Cryptocurrency markets extended gains on Wednesday as investors weighed a combination of political momentum, expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve, and continued ETF inflows into ether (ETH-USD).13 Aug 2025-14:50
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Investors are pulling billions from bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as the cryptocurrency faces its worst correction since the 2022 meltdown.01 Mar 2025-13:54
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Bitcoin reserves on cryptocurrency exchanges have fallen to their lowest level since 2022, with only 2.5 million BTC remaining, signaling a potential supply crunch as institutional demand, particularly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs), continues to rise.12 Feb 2025-12:24
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A group of 12 US bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is on track for a record monthly net inflow, fueled by Bitcoin’s historic rise toward the $100,000 mark following President-elect Donald Trump’s endorsement of cryptocurrency.29 Nov 2024-14:11
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Bitwise, one of the companies that launched a Bitcoin spot ETF in January, has submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a crypto-mixed-based ETF.27 Nov 2024-10:37
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US Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have faced their longest streak of daily net outflows since their debut at the start of the year, reflecting a broader retreat from riskier assets during a turbulent period for global markets.09 Sep 2024-10:41
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