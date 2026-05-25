Senegal political crisis deepens as parliament speaker quits

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Senegal has been plunged into a deep political crisis following the sudden resignation of its parliament speaker, El Malick Ndiaye, just 48 hours after the president shocked the nation by dismissing the entire government.

Ndiaye, a heavyweight in the ruling PASTEF party, announced his departure on Sunday, framing it as a personal decision made in the "higher interest of the nation," News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The high-profile resignation follows President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s dramatic decision on Friday to sack Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and dissolve the government. The move exposed a bitter, months-long rift between Faye and Sonko—the two close political allies who swept to power together in a historic 2024 election victory.

The political partnership reportedly soured under the weight of mounting domestic economic challenges, fueled by rising national debt and the global economic fallout from the war involving Iran.

What happens next: Members of parliament are scheduled to convene on Tuesday for a high-stakes session. Lawmakers will vote on electing Ndiaye’s replacement and will also consider a controversial motion to reinstate Sonko as a regular lawmaker.

The upcoming vote is already stoking immense friction. Critics and legal experts have quickly pointed out that attempting to reinstate Sonko into the National Assembly could be illegal, given that the ousted prime minister has never actually held a seat as an elected member of parliament.

News.Az