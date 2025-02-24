News.az
Tag:
Euro
What is inflation and how it affects everyday life
02 Nov 2025-08:35
Sterling holds steady against Euro despite UK borrowing surge
21 Oct 2025-15:50
PM Orban says Hungary should not adopt euro as EU is 'disintegrating'
06 Oct 2025-12:15
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate to 82.34 rubles on September 9
08 Sep 2025-20:33
Euro wobbles as data paints gloomy outlook, focus on US budget
22 May 2025-15:54
Bulgaria's president calls for referendum on euro adoption
10 May 2025-13:28
Euro steady ahead of US and Eurozone data releases
28 Apr 2025-19:59
Binance launches Euro deposits through Apple Pay and Google Pay
31 Mar 2025-05:45
Euro and German stocks rise after Friedrich Merz’s election victory
24 Feb 2025-14:12
Asia stocks drop on Trump’s China restrictions, Europe futures up after German elections
24 Feb 2025-10:30
