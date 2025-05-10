Bulgaria's president calls for referendum on euro adoption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday that he is submitting to parliament a proposal to hold a national referendum on whether Bulgarians agree that their country should adopt the single European currency euro in 2026.

"As a full member of the European Union, Bulgaria is facing a strategic decision: the adoption of the single European currency," Radev said in an address to the public and the National Assembly, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the Bulgarian constitution, Radev has the authority to set the date for a national referendum, but only after the National Assembly adopts a resolution to hold one.

"Other EU member states have also held national referendums on adopting the euro," Radev noted.

