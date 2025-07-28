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European Products
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China has warned the European Union of possible retaliatory measures if the new European “Made in Europe” law harms Chinese companies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing China’s Ministry of Commerce.02 May 2026-09:56
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China will impose provisional tariffs of up to 42.7% on dairy products imported from the European Union, including milk and cheese, the country’s Commerce Ministry announced on Monday.22 Dec 2025-15:52
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The European Commission charged Temu on Monday with violating the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of unsafe products that breach its standards.28 Jul 2025-18:29
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