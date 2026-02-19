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Explanation
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Gunshots were reportedly heard near or inside the vicinity of the Philippine Senate on Wednesday, triggering panic and emergency security measures. According to a Reuters witness, more than a dozen gunshots were heard and people at the scene were instructed to run for cover as security personnel responded to the situation.13 May 2026-16:04
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Bitcoin price collapses are often perceived as sudden, irrational, or purely speculative events. Headlines tend to frame them as reactions to single triggers such as regulatory news, macroeconomic data, or exchange failures.19 Feb 2026-16:12
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