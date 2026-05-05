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Fireworks Factory
Tag:
Fireworks Factory
Explosion at China fireworks factory kills 21, wounds 61 people
A blast at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has killed 21 people and left 61 wounded.
05 May 2026-07:21
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