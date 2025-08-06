South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee publicly apologized on Wednesday as she appeared for questioning over a long list of corruption allegations that plagued her husband Yoon Suk Yeol’s presidency. Arriving at the special prosecutor’s office in Seoul, Kim said, “I am truly sorry that a nobody like myself has caused concern for everyone in the country,” but declined to answer any questions from reporters about the charges against her.

06 Aug 2025-14:40