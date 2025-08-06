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First Lady Kim Keon
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South Korea’s former First Lady Kim Keon Hee was sentenced on Tuesday to four years in prison for stock manipulation and bribery, after an appeals court increased her earlier sentence.28 Apr 2026-14:57
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South Korean prosecutors have requested a 15-year prison sentence for former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who is on trial for bribery, stock manipulation, and violating political fundraising laws. The case is tied to a wider investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief declaration of martial law last year.03 Dec 2025-14:56
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South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee publicly apologized on Wednesday as she appeared for questioning over a long list of corruption allegations that plagued her husband Yoon Suk Yeol’s presidency. Arriving at the special prosecutor’s office in Seoul, Kim said, “I am truly sorry that a nobody like myself has caused concern for everyone in the country,” but declined to answer any questions from reporters about the charges against her.06 Aug 2025-14:40
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